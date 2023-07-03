Ex-Roma man names Frattesi’s preferred team but offers Juventus hope

Football pundit and former AS Roma player Stefano Impallomeni has weighed in on the Davide Frattesi transfer saga as the midfielder prepares to depart from Sassuolo and seek a new club.

Frattesi is currently one of the most sought-after talents in the Italian football market, attracting significant competition for his services.

Juventus has been pursuing him for the past two seasons and their interest has intensified in recent weeks. With the arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus may become more determined to secure his signature. However, they might be entering the race relatively late.

At present, it appears that Inter Milan has emerged as the frontrunner for Frattesi, a sentiment shared by Impallomeni. Nevertheless, Impallomeni asserts that regardless of which club makes the first substantial move for his signing, Frattesi will not reject their offer.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Many may have doubts about the costs, but I believe that he is a player with characteristics that are difficult to find on the market. He has game vision and character. Everything suggests that he wants Inter, but if Roma and Juventus come, I don’t think he will refuse.

“He doesn’t want to go abroad, that’s for sure. I also believe that he embraces the technical project. He is a player accustomed to playing in an offensive manner, but in my opinion, in a team focused on attack with his runs”

