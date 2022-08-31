Ex-Roma man tips Paredes for success at Juventus

Juventus is close to adding Leandro Paredes to their squad in this transfer window.

The midfielder has been on their radar for some time, and the Bianconeri are looking to conclude the deal.

It seems almost done, pending an official announcement, and Juve could have him in their squad for their game at the weekend.

The Argentinian has had a journeyman career, but this is because he is a player most managers love to have in their squad.

The former AS Roma man Stefano Impallomeni believes he would do well on the books of the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He seems to me a player who is suitable for Juventus. He enriches a department where that player was missing. A midfield with Rabiot, Paredes and Pogba seems to me that of a fairly serious team. He does not solve all the problems of the Bianconeri, but he is a compass in Allegri’s squad.”

Juve FC Says

Paredes has proven his worth at Roma, Zenit Saint Petersburg and PSG.

He will join Juve as an experienced player, and his addition to the squad improves its quality.

Hopefully, he will not take long to get used to how we play.