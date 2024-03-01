Former Roma player Massimo Bonanni suggests that Federico Chiesa should consider requesting a departure from Juventus at the end of this season if Max Allegri continues as the club’s manager.

Chiesa has reportedly faced challenges in his career under Allegri, with the coach deploying him out of his natural position in the current system. Despite Chiesa’s deal with Juventus set to expire at the end of the next season, an extension is expected soon.

While injury concerns have impacted Juventus’s decision to keep him, Chiesa remains a valuable player for the club. However, with potential suitors who might deploy him in his preferred 4-3-3 formation, Bonanni suggests that leaving Juventus could be the best course of action for Chiesa if Allegri remains at the helm

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For me, any coach who has Chiesa available should focus on him.

“Allegri, however, is not able to make the most of him, he deploys him as a second striker and in that role, he cannot express himself at his best, if I were the player I would ask for the transfer if the coach remains .”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa’s spell at the club has not been as successful as we would have wanted it to be, and the attacker will also be considering his options.