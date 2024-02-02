Former Serie A star Ezequiel Schelotto has elucidated the reasons behind Juventus’ strategic decision to sign Carlos Alcaraz, emphasising the positive implications associated with this move.

In an unexpected move, Juventus expressed their desire to reinforce their midfield and surprised many fans by securing the services of the Argentinian midfielder, who currently plays for Southampton. Despite the numerous high-profile names linked to a potential move to the Allianz Stadium, Juventus opted for a loan deal with Alcaraz for the remainder of the season.

Schelotto contends that the acquisition of Alcaraz is indeed a commendable move for Juventus, outlining the key factors that contribute to its merit. The decision to pursue Alcaraz aligns with Juventus’ strategic vision, reflecting a calculated choice in bolstering their midfield options for the ongoing season.

He says, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juve really made a great move by signing him. We are talking about an incredible talent destined to become a top international player in a couple of years. In Argentina he has been considered a craque for some time, so much so that in the past even Messi gave him had predicted a brilliant future. In my opinion, Carlos can become a starter for the Argentine national team in two years. He has everything to do so and at Juventus, he can find the right team to complete his maturation. We are talking about a 21-year-old boy who has already After more than 100 games as a starter between Argentina and England. After all, he was already a starter for Racing at 17 and to do that you have to have something special.”

Juve FC Says

Many Juve fans admittedly do not know much about Alcaraz and were not exactly expecting him to move to Turin.

However, the midfielder was in good form for Southampton and has five months to prove his worth in Turin.

We expect him to embrace the challenge of playing for a big club and show good quality in the games he will play for us.