Former Juventus youth team star Davide Lanzafame has commented on Thiago Motta’s potential move to the Allianz Stadium.

Motta is considered the main target for the Bianconeri job, and Juventus is exclusively focused on securing his services. They are not currently engaging with any other coaches.

The club is awaiting a response from Motta before considering other options, while Bologna is keen to retain him as their manager.

Max Allegri was in charge at Juventus for the past three seasons and only recently secured the Italian Cup before his dismissal.

Juve will be looking for quick success from Motta when he becomes their manager, and Lanzafame has explained why he thinks the former midfielder could succeed at the Allianz Stadium, he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Personally, I have to admit that Thiago Motta is the revelation among the coaches in circulation in Italy and has the right profile for Juventus. He has personality, competence and knows relate to all the members, transmitting confidence and increasingly encouraging their players to do the best they can, so I say that Thiago Motta has everything to be the Juventus coach.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has done a great job at Bologna and is now one of the finest young managers in Europe.

However, making him our next gaffer is undeniably a risk because he still lacks experience leading a top team in Europe and many domestic competitions.