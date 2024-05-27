The 2023/2024 season has been a tough one for Juventus, eventually costing Max Allegri his job.

The coach struggled to get consistent performances from his team and won just one trophy in three seasons.

Juve brought him back to win the league immediately, but he failed to do so, and they have not won a top-flight title in four seasons.

Juve wants that to change as soon as possible, and the Bianconeri are now looking to make better progress under Thiago Motta, who is expected to be their next manager.

Former Serie A star Massimo Bonanni has discussed the Old Lady and other top clubs that are underperforming in Serie A.

He insists that, like Napoli, Juventus needs new and better players and must address this issue by the summer.

He believes their current group is simply not good enough to achieve their goals, so they need to add better players.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve will also have to invest to be able to bridge the gap with the others.

“Some additions will certainly be needed, even if there is less work to do in this sense compared to Napoli”.

Juve FC Says

We have a good squad, but our team can do better, and we probably need better players to win more trophies.