The last three months have been difficult for Juventus in terms of form, as they dropped from the top of the Serie A table to being close to finishing outside the top four.

Juventus was tipped to win the title because of their form at the end of 2023 and the beginning of this year.

The men in black and white have worked hard to achieve some stability in recent weeks as they push to confirm their qualification for the Champions League.

However, it remains obvious that Max Allegri’s men are still not back to their best, and their form has worsened at the wrong time.

Despite this, Juventus still has the chance to finish this season inside the Champions League places and win the Coppa Italia.

Former Serie A star Emanuele Calaiò has spoken about their struggles in the last few weeks and seems to know why life is hard for Juventus on the pitch.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“There could also be a physical decline. We are in May, with four matches remaining. In May, those who are still well score more points. Just think of Atalanta, who still get points because they are physically very well. Against Roma, however, the Juve could be favoured precisely because the Giallorossi spent a lot in the match against Bayer.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a tough few weeks but we might still end this season by achieving our goals.

However, the team must aim for more from the next campaign and probably win the league.