Ex-teammate reveals how they stopped Chiesa from making any impact yesterday

One player that eyes were on yesterday to see how he would perform was Federico Chiesa.

He was facing a Fiorentina team that he left for Juventus only a few months ago and all eyes were on him to see if he would be able to hurt the club that trained him.

Fiorentina also had their plan to stop him from playing and in the end, he had a frustrating night against them.

Cristiano Biraghi was one of the best players on the night for the visitors, and he spoke about deliberately targeting Chiesa after the game.

He said that he knew Chiesa hated being attacked and didn’t enjoy tracking back to defend, so he did exactly what his former teammate hated and it worked for them at the end of the day.

His first cross was turned into his own net by Alex Sandro before he assisted Martin Caceres.

He said as quoted by Football Italia: “I know Chiesa well, he has this incredible change of pace that can cause big problems. However, seeing as I do know him very well, I also realise he doesn’t like to be attacked and he struggles to track back and defend.

“Therefore, I tried to attack him and it worked well.”