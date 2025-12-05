Victor Osimhen remains one of the forwards Juventus have been linked with over the last few seasons, and interest in the Nigerian striker has not faded. He has been in outstanding form in recent campaigns, winning the Serie A title with Napoli in 2023 under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, who is now the gaffer of Juventus. A reunion between the pair has therefore been widely discussed, and the prospect continues to generate attention as the transfer landscape evolves.

Juventus Maintain Interest Despite Challenges

Juventus continue to monitor Osimhen closely, even though he now competes at Galatasaray, a move that has not diminished his reputation as one of the finest strikers in world football. His performances in Turkey have reinforced his value, and Gala pays him a strong salary to retain him, which makes any potential move complicated. The Turkish club are determined to resist attempts to sign him as they seek to maintain their progress in both European and domestic competitions. Osimhen has consistently demonstrated elite qualities, and his current employers are understandably reluctant to lose such a key figure.

There have been suggestions that the striker might be open to returning to Italy, a possibility that has encouraged Juventus, who continue to explore opportunities to strengthen their squad. For the men in black and white, the chance to add a proven and dynamic goalscorer remains enticing, particularly given the familiarity that already exists between Osimhen and Spalletti. Should circumstances shift, the door may remain open for him to wear the Juventus shirt in the future.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Rui Highlights the Potential Impact of a Move

Osimhen’s former teammate Mario Rui has weighed in on the speculation, offering his view on what a transfer to Juventus might mean. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “The bond between Spalletti and Osimhen was crucial. Victor is someone who can play for any top club in the world. It would be a problem for Serie A if he returned. I am thinking of Juventus, with someone like him up front, the value of the squad would change drastically.”

Rui’s comments show the transformative potential Osimhen could bring, reflecting the high regard in which he is held across European football.