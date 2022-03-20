“Excellent performance” Marchisio reacts to Juventus’ win

Claudio Marchisio has reacted to Juventus’ 2-0 win against Salernitana this afternoon.

The Bianconeri secured all three points in a game they played days after their humiliating exit from the Champions League.

Fans needed a response from the team, and they delivered it, although not with the highest of margins.

While their performance in the second half looked flat, former Juventus star, Marchisio, believes they did well to respond after their loss to Villarreal during the week.

He tweeted: “Excellent performance after the bad night of the Cup. Need to go. It continues to move forward.”

Juve FC Says

We had to beat Salernitana to give our fans something positive to hold on to before the international break.

The Garnets are not the toughest of opponents, but they have earned some huge results in recent weeks.

We risked dropping points if we were complacent but credit to the boys for getting the job done.

The upcoming international break will give the players and coaches some space to prepare and attack the rest of the season.

If we win our remaining 8 games, we could be in the title race by the end of the season, which would be huge.