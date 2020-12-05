“Excellent players in all departments” Andrea Pirlo discusses Torino ahead of derby

Andrea Pirlo expects Juventus’ derby against Torino to be a tough game as their opponents are a well-built side.

Their 1-1 draw against Benevento in their last league game leaves Juve six points off the top of the Serie A table and they cannot afford to drop points in this game as well.

Juventus might be the bigger of both teams ahead of this weekend’s game, but form is usually thrown away in derbies and that might be the case here.

Despite seeing his team beat Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League in midweek, Andrea Pirlo expects the game against Torino this weekend to be tough.

He claims that their opponents are well built and managed by a good coach, and he also pointed out that they are a proactive team with fine players everywhere in the pitch.

“This is an important derby for the two sets of fans, it’s always tense,” Pirlo told Juventus TV via Football Italia.

“It’s nice to play, there are many emotions involved.

“I was lucky enough to be part of it several times, to win and score important goals.”

“Now, we try to recover some strength from the game the other night,” he added.

“We mentally prepare for an important game.

“Torino are built well and have an excellent coach. They express proactive football with excellent players in all departments.”

Fans will hope that Juventus players will understand the importance of winning a derby and do their best in this game.