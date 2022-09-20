Excited Juventus fans spotted potential Allegri replacement walking the streets of Turin

Juventus fans want their beloved club to sack Max Allegri soon and they have a preference for his replacement.

The team’s current boss is struggling to get good performances from his players, which is a bad sign and he is close to leaving the job.

In another team, he could have been fired by now, but Juve is very patient with him and the Bianconeri hopes things would get better.

Their fans have been sad for most of this campaign, however, they had something to cheer for recently after they spotted one of their former managers.

A report on Football Italia reveals it excited the Bianconeri fans when they spotted Antonio Conte walking the streets of Turin.

The Tottenham gaffer is one of the coaches they want to replace Allegri, even though it seems an impossible dream now.

Juve FC Says

Conte had a great time as our manager and it is understandable that our fans want him back in charge.

However, it will not be easy to fire Allegri or bring Conte back.

We are more likely to name another fresh manager as his replacement than bring Conte back.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are available to manage a top club again.