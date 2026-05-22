Manuel Locatelli has continued to embrace his role as captain of Juventus and remains one of the most influential players within the squad as the club approaches the end of the current season.

The midfielder has consistently delivered strong performances for the Bianconeri and has maintained his importance to the side under the current manager. With Juventus preparing for another campaign that is expected to bring several squad changes, Locatelli is still anticipated to retain his leadership position within the team moving forward.

Lifelong Juventus Connection

Locatelli’s relationship with Juventus extends beyond football, with the midfielder being a lifelong supporter of the club. Representing the Bianconeri is regarded by him as a dream realised, and he has frequently shown appreciation for the opportunity to wear the famous black and white shirt.

Despite the expectation that Juventus will strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, there are no indications that the club plans to reduce his importance within the team. Locatelli will nevertheless hope to maintain his place as a regular starter as new additions potentially arrive in Turin.

Captaincy Means More To Locatelli

For now, the midfielder appears fully focused on leading Juventus and embracing the responsibilities that come with wearing the captain’s armband. His commitment to the club and emotional connection to the role continue to make him a central figure within the dressing room.

According to Il Bianconero, Locatelli spoke passionately about what captaining Juventus means to him ahead of the club’s final league match of the season. He said: “Being the captain is something unique. Even talking about it excites me.

“For me it’s a double responsibility, because I’m the captain and I have to set an example every day, in everyday life, in normal life.

“It’s also a responsibility towards my brother, my family, my mom, my dad, and my sister. When I play, I have to play for them too, and for all those who support Juve.”