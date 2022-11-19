Exciting Juventus youngster nets a double on international duty

Juventus has representatives in the different Italian national teams and one man to keep an eye on is their U19 striker Tommaso Mancini.

He joined them in the summer and has been doing well in their youth team. His form there helped him to earn a place in the Italy under-19 national team.

They faced Hungary in a friendly this afternoon and won the game 7-2, an impressive result.

The youngster scored twice in the fixture, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

The goals show that he remains one of the key men for the national team and he will keep getting called up.

Juve FC Says

Our youth team has several fine players and Mancini is one to keep an eye on as he develops.

We expect him to join the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti in fighting for a first-team place.

The youngster needs to stay focused and work hard enough to develop well.

As he keeps doing well, he will soon be invited to train with the senior squad, opening the door for him to learn from players he idolises.

Hopefully, he will keep getting called up to the national team because that exposure will also help his development.