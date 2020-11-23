Exciting young Serie A midfielder to Juventus is looking good

Todofichajes is reporting that Manuel Locatelli is one of the players that Juventus will be looking to sign when the transfer window reopens.

The 22-year-old midfielder has become one of the more impressive players in Serie A since he left AC Milan for Sassuolo.

His fine performances for them haven’t gone unnoticed, and Juventus has placed themselves in a position to sign him when the chance comes.

The midfielder is a top target for Andrea Pirlo’s side as they continue to rebuild their team and the report claims that they have made him a priority target.

It claims that talks between both teams have already started with Juventus taking things slowly since the talks began last summer.

The report reckons that Sassuolo wants €40M before they will sell him, but Juventus is looking to pay €25M for his signature.

The Bianconeri are also prepared to lace the deal with potential add-ons that could rise to around €10M extra.

The report adds that while Juve is keen to land him, the next transfer window isn’t the time that the deal will go through, but that the summer is a more realistic time.

Juve is now prioritising younger players and if they can keep winning trophies with these new and inexperienced players, then the future looks bright for them.