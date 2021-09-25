Exciting young talent renews Juventus contract until 2024

While Juventus supporters are eagerly awaiting the singing of Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal, another talented Argentine has extended his stay at the club.

The Bianconeri fans surely noticed Matias Soulè during the club’s pre-season – especially during the first two matches against Cesena and Monza.

The 18-year-old impressed in his outings with the first team, displaying flashes of talent and even finding the back of the net.

The player is currently developing his skills with the club’s U23 squad, but Max Allegri noticed the Argentine’s immense talent, and called him up for some of the first team’s fixtures, including the trip to Napoli earlier this month.

According to JuveNews, Soulè signed a new contract with the Old Lady which should keep him at the club until 2024. Moreover, the new deal has a renewal option until 2026.

The teenager has been compared to his compatriot Dybala (who happens to be his idol), thanks to his magical left foot.

The starlet expressed his happiness with the new contract via an Instagram post.

“Happy to renew the contract with the company that has always given me its support and trust. This is just the beginning and I will give everything to achieve the objectives. I also thank those who have support me unconditionally”.