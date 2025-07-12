LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Ivan Juric manager of Southampton during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 06, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Juventus out-of-favour winger Filip Kostic is destined to leave Turin once more, and Atalanta remains his staunchest suitor.

The 32-year-old has been on the Bianconeri’s books since making the move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022.

After spending two campaigns under the guidance of Max Allegri, filled with highs and lows, the Serbian was instantly omitted from Thiago Motta’s plans upon the latter’s arrival in Turin last summer.

Kostic thus joined Fenerbahce on loan with an option to buy. Despite enjoying a largely solid campaign on the east side of Istanbul, the Turkish giants opted against keeping him on a permanent basis.

Atalanta the favourites to land Filip Kostic

Getty Images

While this allowed the winger to join Igor Tudor’s ranks in the FIFA Club World Cup, his role was rather limited, suggesting that his future lies away from Turin.

According to sources close to Juve FC, Kostic has several admirers in Europe and beyond, but Atalanta continues to lead the race.

La Dea is the club that has thus far made the most concrete steps in their attempts to lure the experienced player to Bergamo.

Kostic has a long list of suitors

However, Atalanta will have to ward off competition from a host of suitors, including Roma, who are considering a move.

Moreover, Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly reflecting on bringing back their former player who left a great mark during his time at the club. Meanwhile, Union Berlin is another Bundesliga side that has been linked with Kostic.

The Serbia international has also been tipped to reunite with his former Eintracht manager, Oliver Glasner, at Crystal Palace, but the Premier League club has yet to make a move.

Kostic also has admirers in Turkiye (Besiktas and Galatasaray), as well as the Arabian Gulf (Al Ain and Al Ittihad), but his priority is to stay in Europe, particularly in Serie A, which is why a transfer to Atalanta could be the safest bet at this point.