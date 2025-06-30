Juventus’ hopes of selling Dusan Vlahovic as soon as possible were dealt a blow, with the player rejecting a significant offer.

The 25-year-old is arguably the club’s biggest headache this summer. His mounting salary will reach €12 million next season, making him the highest-paid player in Serie A, even though his performances have been leaving much to be desired.

Moreover, the Serbian striker’ contract will expire in 12 months, so the club has been losing its leverage on his future.

Juventus desperate to offload Dusan Vlahovic

Newly-appointed Juventus General Director Damien Comolli tried to rectify the situation by offering Vlahovic a contract renewal, but the player and his entourage swiftly rebuffed it, as they have no intention of accepting a pay cut.

Therefore, Juventus have been desperate to find Vlahovic a new buyer, especially since his exit is considered vital to unlock the market and bring in a replacement. The club has been making significant progress on the Jonathan David track, but has yet to reach the finish line.

According to sources close to Juve FC, Vlahovic has indeed received a lucrative proposal from Al-Ahli who offered him a three-year contract with a yearly salary of €20-25 million, but he decided to turn it down.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Vlahovic told to reject Al-Ahli in favour of staying in Europe

The Saudi Pro League giants have recently won the AFC Champions League, and their ranks include the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino.

However, Vlahovic’s agent, Darko Ristic, advised his client to avoid a move to the Saudi Pro League at this relatively early stage of his career.

Hence, Juventus will have to find a different solution, but it remains to be seen if any European powerhouse would be willing to match the striker’s current salary.