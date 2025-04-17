Nicolo Savona could be on his way out of Juventus in the summer, and his next destination may lie in Germany.

The right-back is a youth product of Juventus who was promoted from the Next Gen to the first team last summer after managing to impress Thiago Motta and his technical collaborators.

Not only did the 22-year-old carve himself a place with the seniors, but also established himself as a regular starter during the first half of the campaign. His emergence saw Danilo dropped to the bench, which eventually led to the former captain’s unsavoury departure in the middle of the season.

However, Savona’s momentum was halted by a series of injuries which saw him lose his regular starting berth. He also failed to impress in some of his most recent outings under Motta.

With the Italian Brazilian shown the door in March, Savona’s fortunes went south, as Igor Tudor has been reluctant to field him, and certainly doesn’t deem him worthy of a starting place in his 3-4-2-1 system.

Therefore, reports this morning suggested Juventus could sell Savona next summer as they look to raise funds for new arrivals.

Moreover, sources close to Juve FC have now learnt that two Bundesliga giants have been keeping close tabs on the right-back this season.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have both sent their scouts to monitor Savona earlier in the campaign, and they could now be presented with the opportunity to sign the full-back who could be available on the market.

At this stage, it remains to be seen if either suitor will end up tabling a concrete bid, but this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on over the next few months.

This season, Savona has thus far made 33 appearances in all competitions, contributing with two goals and one assist.