According to JuveFC sources, Juventus recently held a meeting with the representatives of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to discuss a potential transfer. The Bianconeri outlined their vision and ambitions, hoping to convince the Nigerian international to make the switch to Turin. Given Osimhen’s reputation as one of the most prolific strikers in European football, Juventus were eager to present a compelling case for why he should join them.

However, Osimhen reportedly responded with gratitude, politely acknowledging Juventus’ interest while making it clear that his priority is to secure a move to one of Europe’s top clubs. The striker is particularly keen on joining a Premier League side, with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea among his preferred destinations. Additionally, he is open to the possibility of playing for Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich—clubs that not only dominate their respective domestic leagues but also have strong ambitions in the UEFA Champions League.

In an attempt to change his mind, Juventus officials made a final effort to persuade Osimhen by providing a detailed explanation of the club’s long-term plans. They outlined their strategy for competing at the highest level and their ambitions to reclaim dominance in both Serie A and European competitions. The club’s leadership emphasised the importance of Osimhen’s potential role in their project, hoping that he would be enticed by the prospect of leading Juventus’ attack in the coming seasons.

Despite their efforts, Osimhen appears to remain focused on moving to a more competitive and globally recognised league. Reports suggest that he is particularly drawn to the intensity and prestige of English football, as well as the guaranteed title-challenging projects offered by PSG and Bayern Munich. These factors seem to outweigh Juventus’ appeal, making it unlikely that he will consider a move to the Turin-based club at this stage.

Juventus reportedly responded to Osimhen’s stance with professionalism, accepting his position without pushing further. However, speculation suggests that the club may now shift its approach, re-evaluating its transfer strategy to determine whether it can reignite negotiations in the future.