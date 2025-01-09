Ronald Araujo is set to become Juventus’ first signing of January 2025 after the Bianconeri made significant progress in their discussions with the player’s camp. This development comes as Juventus looks to strengthen its defensive line for the remainder of the season, a need that has been evident due to its recent struggles at the back.

Araujo has been plagued by injuries over the last couple of years, which have limited his playing time and consistency. The defender has only recently returned to action following his latest layoff. However, Juventus appears undeterred by his fitness record, believing he can make a significant impact once fully integrated into their squad. According to Juve FC sources, Juventus have agreed personal terms with the player, it is now just a case of agreeing terms with Barca.

Barcelona are reportedly open to parting ways with Araujo, as the defender’s injuries have complicated his role within the team. Juventus are now focusing on negotiating a loan deal with the Catalan club that would include an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. While financial terms are yet to be finalised, Juventus are optimistic about securing his signature in the coming days.

Juventus initially struggled to secure the signing of another defensive target, Antonio Silva, whose move proved more complex than anticipated. This has further highlighted the importance of closing the deal for Araujo, who has emerged as their most realistic option during the current transfer window.

The 25-year-old defender has proven himself to be one of Europe’s finest when fully fit, earning a reputation for his physicality, tactical awareness, and ability to dominate in one-on-one situations. Araujo’s potential arrival in Turin could help address Juventus’ defensive vulnerabilities and provide a boost as they aim to compete for domestic and European honours in the second half of the season.

It remains uncertain whether Barcelona will make it straightforward for Juventus to secure Araujo’s services, particularly as the Spanish club continues to deal with their own financial and squad-building challenges. The next few days and weeks will be crucial in determining whether the Uruguayan makes the switch to Serie A, but the signs suggest that a deal is likely.