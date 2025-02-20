Juventus are keeping close tabs on Ardon Jashari, a young midfielder who has been one of the revelations at Club Brugge this season.

The Belgian champions have arguably been the biggest Dark Horse of the Champions League this season. On Tuesday, they pulled off a major upset by eliminating Atalanta from the play-off round, winning 5-2 on aggregate.

Jashari was one of the protagonists of the victory in Bergamo, helping his side dominate the midfield battle, something not many can boast about when taking on Gian Piero Gasperini’s well-oiled machine.

The 22-year-old’s exploits this season didn’t go unnoticed, as sources close to Juve FC can reveal that several clubs have already enquired about the player, including Juventus.

The Swiss player was poached by Club Brugge last summer. The Belgians paid 6 million euros to secure his services from FC Luzern. But following an exceptional first season at his new club, they’ll only be willing to part ways with the breakout star for a sizable windfall.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

As our sources explain, the Bianconeri are willing to splash 20 million euros to prise Jashari away from Brugge. Nevertheless, Juve are also facing domestic competition, as Serie A leaders Napoli have also asked for information about the player. The same goes for Atalanta who now know all about the rising midfielder who bested the likes of Marten de Roon and Ederson.

However, Club Brugge are holding out for 30 million euros as their initial asking request while hoping for a bidding war that would drive the price up.

For their part, Juventus would only be able to make such an investment if they were to secure Champions League football next season, especially following last night’s major blow at the hands of PSV Eindhoven.

Thiago Motta’s men currently sit fourth in the Serie A table, but they remain on par on points with fifth-placed Lazio.