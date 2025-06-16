Juventus are eyeing a move for OGC striker Evann Guessand in case they fail to keep Randal Kolo Muani for next season.

The Bianconeri’s attacking department is expected to undergo a major overhaul this summer. Dusan Vlahovic is widely tipped to leave after enduring a few underwhelming campaigns in Turin. Moreover, his contract is set to expire in June 2026.

Arkadiusz Milik could follow suit after spending the last 12 months on the sidelines struggling with a knee injury.

The Serie A giants succeeded in extending Kolo Muani’s loan until the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to find an accord with Paris Saint-Germain for next season.

Juve hoping to keep Randal Kolo Muani

Therefore, Juventus have been searching the market for a new top-notch striker who can replace Vlahovic, and have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Jonathan David and Mateo Retegui amongst others.

According to sources close to Juve FC, the club is also plotting a move for a second centre-forward in case they fail to secure a deal with PSG for Kolo Muani.

In this regard, Guessand emerged as a potential solution, especially following his impressive campaign at OGC Nice.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Juventus set sights on Evann Guessand

The 23-year-old made 33 Ligue 1 appearances this term, notching 12 goals while also producing nine assists, thus proving he’s a modern forward capable of both scoring and creating chances for his teammates.

Nevertheless, the French club won’t relinquish their rising star on the low, especially with Premier League clubs like Brighton and Wolves entering the fray. Hence, the asking price could exceed €35 million.

Guessand was born in Ajaccio and joined Nice’s youth ranks at a tender age. He represented France on several youth levels, but last year, he declared for his country of origin, the Ivory Coast, on the senior level, and has thus far scored one goal in eight international caps.