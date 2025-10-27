Luciano Spalletti has emerged as the early frontrunner for the vacant Juventus job following Igor Tudor’s sacking on Monday.

On Sunday, the Bianconeri suffered their defeat in the space of a week, as they were beaten by Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to Toma Basic’s unanswered goal.

In addition to the aforementioned losing streak, the falling Serie A giants haven’t won a match in their last eight attempts, and have failed to score in their last four. Therefore, the management decided they have seen enough, pulling the plug on Tudor’s seven-month reign on Monday morning.

Juventus keen to appoint Luciano Spalletti

The club has temporarily appointed Juventus Next Gen manager, Massimo Brambilla, as caretaker, but his time with the first team is only expected to last a few days, before a permament manager arrives in Turin. But who will it be?

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

At this stage, we can confirm that Juve’s first option remains Luciano Spalletti. The vastly experienced coach is all too familiar with managing top Serie A clubs; He has two separate tenures at Roma, one at Inter, and famously led Napoli to their first Scudetto title in 33 years back in 2023.

Why Spalletti is Juve’s first option to replace Tudor

Spalletti was made redundant in June following a forgettable experience with the Italian national team, but Juventus consider him the ideal solution for the role, as he would implement a 4-2-3-1 formation that would suit the current squad.

Raffaele Palladino represents the second option, as he could be less costly than Spalletti. Moreover, the former Monza and Fiorentina has been offered to the Turin-based giants, and is willing to accept a contract until the end of the season with an option for an extension.

Finally, Roberto Mancini is the third choice, while the management appears unwilling to consider foreign options, especially at this delicate period of the season.