Juventus are interested in signing promising young defender Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia per JuveFC sources. The Italian giants see Mosquera as a strategic addition to strengthen their backline.

Mosquera’s contract with Valencia expires in 2026, but renewal talks seem to have reached an impasse. Sources close to Mosquera say that an agreement has been reached in initial talks with Juve’s representatives and could finalise the transfer for a fee ranging between 25 and 30 million euros.

Two Talents in Juventus’ Scout Report: Cutrone and Nico Paz

Juventus are not only focussing on Mosquera in their transfer list. The club’s scouts are also closely monitoring the performances of Como pair Patrick Cutrone and Nico Paz.

Patrick Cutrone: A favourite of football fans in Italy, Cutrone is a goal machine who grew up in AC Milan’s youth system and made a name for himself in Serie A. The young striker is back on the radar of big teams with his performance in Como in the 2022-2023 season. Juventus are planning to sign Cutrone to add dynamism and experience to their forward line.

Nico Paz Argentine young talent Nico Paz is a midfielder with technical ability and game intelligence, having come through Real Madrid’s youth system La Fábrica. Paz, who attracted the attention of scouting teams with his impressive performance in the 2024-2025 season, is expected to usher in a new era in Juventus’ midfield.

It is however Cristhian Mosquera that Juventus are closest to, the 20-year-old is highly thought of and the news that an agreement is in place with his representatives for the youngster’s signature is a positive development.