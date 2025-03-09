Juventus are one of several European clubs chasing young Malian midfielder Mahamadou Doumbia who has been one of the best revelations in Belgium this season.

The 20-year-old started his career in his home country with a club named Bamako, before being poached by Nordsjaelland, a Danish side that specialises in scouting talent from all over the globe, especially from Africa.

After spending a year in Denmark, he was poached by Royal Antwerp who brought him to Belgium in the summer of 2023 for €1m. He only spent a few months with the club’s B-team before earning a swift promotion to the senior squad in January 2024.

This season, Doumbia has cemented himself as a regular starter, making 19 appearances in Belgium’s top flight, and scoring three goals in the process.

According to sources close to Juve FC, the Bianconeri are among a host of clubs interested in the services of the young central midfielder.

In addition to Juventus, Doumbia has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Everton and Brighton, in addition to Sevilla and Napoli.

Therefore, Antwerp are looking to make the most out of the player’s growing appeal. While Transfermart estimates the player’s value at €5 million, the Belgian club is aiming to collect a figure close to €15 million, which would essentially break their transfer record.

Our sources believe Juventus stand a good chance in the race. However, the youngster would like to join a club that grants him sufficient playing time, as spending long spells on the bench could harm his development.

While the Bianconeri would be able to offer him the minutes he needs with Juventus Next Gen, playing in Serie C might not be a prospect that the Malian would fancy, as it could be deemed as a stepback at this stage of his career.