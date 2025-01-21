Juventus is keen to secure Bruno Durdov, a rising star of Croatian football, as part of its squad. However, the talented player is also attracting interest from many other major clubs across Europe. Born in Split, Durdov has made a name for himself with impressive performances for HNK Hajduk Split, capturing the attention of scouts from several leading teams. Among these suitors, JuveFC sources state that Juventus’ interest appears to be more advanced, positioning them as potential front-runners in the race to sign the young player.

The 17-year-old has become a standout figure in the footballing world thanks to his exceptional speed and agility, qualities that have set him apart from his peers. His performances have particularly drawn the attention of Italian clubs, with AC Milan, Inter Milan, and AS Roma reportedly among those interested in bringing him to Serie A. Despite this competition, Juventus’ scouting department has already completed its initial evaluations, which have included closely monitoring his matches for HNK Hajduk Split. The young player’s significant improvement during his most recent season has only strengthened the Turin-based club’s determination to pursue him.

In addition to the strong interest from Italy, Durdov has also sparked enthusiasm from clubs in England and Germany. Among the Premier League sides, Manchester United and Chelsea have both reportedly added him to their lists of targets, recognising his potential to thrive in the demanding environment of English football. On the other hand, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are similarly intrigued by his development, believing his pace and technical ability could be assets in German football.

The competition to sign Durdov reflects his growing reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young talents. While many clubs are interested in watching his progress, Juventus’ proactive approach in conducting thorough scouting and prioritising the player might give them an advantage in securing his signature. As the Croatian star continues to improve, it is clear that he is destined for a move to one of Europe’s biggest leagues, with Juventus appearing particularly eager to make him part of their plans for the future.