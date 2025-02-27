Juventus loaned-out winger Filip Kostic is hellbent on making a permanent transfer to Fenerbahce at the end of the season.

The Serbian joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 following his Europa League heroics with Eintracht Frankfurt. He enjoyed a decent first season in Turin, proving his credentials as one of the best assist providers on the continent thanks to his menacing crosses from the left flank.

However, this second campaign in Italian football was far less impressive, with many blaming Max Allegri for playing him too deep. Regardless, Thiago Motta never fancied working with the 32-year-old who has often been dubbed a one-trick pony. The Italian Brazilian manager favours players who can function in multiple tasks.

Therefore, Kostic ended up sealing a transfer to Fenerbahce last summer. He joined the Turkish giants on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The Serbian international has now cemented himself as a pillar in Jose Mourinho’s starting lineup. He has so far contributed with one goal and six assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

So according to sources close to Juve FC, Kostic is keen to stay in East Istanbul beyond the current campaign. The winger is happy at the club, especially after being showered with love and support from the fanbase while also enjoying the trust of the Special One.

Fenerbahce have recently held talks with the player and his entourage, and the Kragujevac native expressed his desire to stay at the club, our sources can reveal.

Therefore, the Istanbul-based giants are now expected to launch direct talks with Juventus in the coming weeks to finalise the transfer. Fenerbahce will offer Juventus a transfer fee between €3.5 million and €4 million.

Kostic is expected to pen a two-year contract with an option for a third season. Further details are expected to surface in the next few days,