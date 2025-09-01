Juventus fans can brace themselves for a feisty deadline day, as the hierarchy is also gunning to sign Jonathan Clauss from OGC Nice.

The Serie A giants are currently finalising several transfers. They have agreed to send Nico Gonzalez to Atletico Madrid on loan with an obligation to buy, and they’ll replace him with LOSC Lille winger Edon Zhegrova who should arrive at Continassa soon enough to complete his medical.

Moreover, the Bianconeri have given up on finding an accord with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani, so they have resorted to RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda. The two clubs are currently working on finding a full agreement for the transfer of the Belgian striker.

And yet, this isn’t all for Juventus, as the squad still lacks a right wingback, as evidenced by Igor Tudor’s starting lineup in the first two rounds of the season, which saw Pierre Kalulu, a defender by trade, deployed on the right flank.

Therefore, Juve are looking to address this department by acquiring the services of Clauss, who is no longer considered untouchable at Nice.

Talks ongoing between Juventus & Nice for Jonathan Clauss

The Turin-based giants are currently in direct contact with their French counterparts, as they seek an agreement in the coming hours.

The 32-year-old is a Strasbourg native who started his career at his hometown club before embarking on various experiences, including ones with Lens and Olympique Marseille.

The Frenchman has been plying this trade at Nice since joining them in the summer of 2024, and his contract will expire at the end of the season