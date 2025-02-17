Juventus are planning to launch talks with Porto as soon as possible as they’re determined to keep Francisco Conceicao in Turin beyond the current campaign.

The Bianconeri embarked on a signing spree last summer, so by the end of August they were already out of transfer funds. Hence, Cristiano Giuntoli found a formula to bring in the Portugal international, agreeing on a dry loan with Porto.

Since the start of the season, Conceicao established himself as an instant fan favourite thanks to his flicks and tricks as well as his never-say-die attitude. The diminutive star has now further endeared himself to the Allianz Stadium crowds by scoring the all-important goal that separated Juventus and Inter in Sunday’s Derby d’Italia.

Therefore, sources close to Juve FC revealed that the club’s management is hellbent on opening talks with Porto before the end of the season, especially since the player’s scintillating displays have opened the eyes of several suitors across Europe, especially in the Premier League.

Our sources can exclusively reveal that West Ham, Fulham and Wolves are keeping tabs on the former Ajax star, as well as Milan who are considering the opportunity to reunite him with his father Sergio Conceicao who was appointed by the Serie A giants as head coach in January.

Therefore, the Juventus directors are looking to act swiftly and decisively to secure Conceicao on a permanent basis and thus avoid a bidding war in the summer.

It should be noted that Giuntoli had previously expressed his confidence in the Old Lady’s chances of maintaining the 22-year-old beyond his loan spell. The player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has done likewise, and many believe Juventus already have a gentlemen’s agreement with Porto on a transfer worth €30 million next summer.

The winger has thus far contributed with five goals and as many assists across all competitions this season.