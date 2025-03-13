Liverpool are determined to land Juventus teenager next summer, but their opening offer will fall below the asking price.

The Turkish teenager has been enduring highs and lows in what has been a particularly challenging campaign for the club overall. Nevertheless, his immense potential remains undoubted.

The 19-year-old is considered one of the most promising players in Europe. He joined the Bianconeri in 2022 after rising through the ranks at Bayern. The versatile attacker’s displays for the Primavera and Next Gen sent shockwaves throughout Italy, so Max Allegri promoted him to the senior squad in the summer of 2023.

Yildiz enjoyed his breakthrough campaign in 2023/24, and the club awarded him with a new and improved contract in the summer coupled with the iconic Number 10 jersey.

So even though his current campaign has been a rollercoaster, a host of Premier League clubs remain hot on his heels, and chief among them Liverpool.

According to sources close to Juve FC, the Premier League runaway leaders sent scouts to monitor the talented teenager during the Bianconeri’s recent Serie A outings against Cagliari and Hellas Verona. Yildiz was in the starting lineup on both occasions, which ended in victories for Thiago Motta’s men.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

These sources told Juve FC that the scouting reports returned positive, so Liverpool are now preparing to launch a summer onslaught for Yildiz, beginning with an opening bid worth €60 million.

However, we can confirm that this figure won’t be enough to tempt Cristiano Giuntoli and company who would only be willing to sit on the table and negotiate a sale if they were to receive a bid in the region of €100 million.

It should also be noted that failing to qualify for the Champions League next season would increase the pressure on the Old Lady to sell her most-prized jewels.

Aside from the Reds, Yildiz also attracted interest from other Premier League giants, including Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.