Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram has attracted the interest of a host of European suitors with his impressive displays this season.

The Serie A giants splashed 20 million euros to sign the 24-year-old from OGC Nice last summer, which isn’t a terribly hefty figure when compared to the transfer fees spent on the likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz.

Despite costing less than his fellow new midfield arrivals, Thuram has arguably been one of the club’s best signings over the past 12 months, if not the ultimate best.

The Frenchman had a relatively slow start to the season, as Thiago Motta seemed reluctant to thrust him into his lineup at times. Nevertheless, he became a regular feature towards the end of the Italian Brazilian’s bleak reign, and has been one of the club’s most consistent performers as of late.

According to sources close to Juve FC, Thuram’s exploits earned him the attention of several top suitors in Europe, and chief among them are Paris Saint-Germain.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The Ligue 1 champions are studying the possibility of bringing the French midfielder back to his home country after a solitary year in Italian football.

Moreover, Manchester United and Liverpool are also monitoring the situation, as they could decide to launch an onslaught for the box-to-box midfielder in the summer.

Nevertheless, our sources insist that Juventus are hellbent on keeping their prized asset in Turin beyond the summer. Selling Thuram for his market value is simply off the table, as only a truly lucrative offer could tempt the Bianconeri to consider a sale.

Juve consider Lilian Thuram’s second son a key figure for the present and future, while Tudor believes the player still has a large room for improvement, as the best is yet to come.

Thuram is expected to start alongside Manuel Locatelli on Sunday evening in the predicted Juventus lineup against Roma.