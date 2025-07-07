STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 01: Jadon Sancho of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match between Djurgarden and Chelsea FC at Stockholm Arena on May 01, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho has given his preference to Juventus and wants the Serie A giants to take the speed up a notch.

The Bianconeri already have an agreement in principle with Man Utd who are desperate to offload the 25-year-old as soon as possible, as the winger is considered surplus to requirements in Ruben Amorim’s books.

Juve are expected to pay the Red Devils a transfer fee of €25 million to seal the deal. Nevertheless, Damien Comolli and Co. must still find an accord with Sancho and his entourage on personal terms.

While the England international has at least another two proposals on the table, his priority is to join the Turin-based giants, but he doesn’t want to linger on this track for too long.

Therefore, Sancho has asked Juventus to accelerate the negotiations and put the deal over the line sooner rather than later.

Sancho eager to finalise his transfer to Juventus

The winger has agreed to accept a significant salary cut, dropping wage demands well below the €10M mark. For their part, Juventus had first proposed a salary of €5 million per year in addition to bonuses, but have now increased their offer.

Hence, a new round of talks should take place in the coming hours, as Juventus and Sancho will try to close the deal this week.

Finally, we must mention that the Bianconeri is the only Italian club to launch a concrete attempt to sign Sancho, even though Napoli have been mentioned as a potential suitor.