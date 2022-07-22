Exiting Juventus Players and Their New Destinations This Transfer Window

As the summer transfer window closes, Qatar 2022 is nearing, and Juventus will say goodbye to several players who have decided to move on to new clubs. Here is a rundown of the departures from the Bianconeri and where they will be playing next season.

Giorgio Chiellini

Los Angeles FC has signed Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini following his release from Juventus. After 17 years, the 37-year-old defender left Serie A at the end of the season. When Chiellini joined Juventus in 2005, he won nine Serie A championships and five Coppa Italia.

His transfer to LAFC was announced on Twitter with the statement “The next chapter” while wearing an LAFC cap and shirt.

“An experience abroad to gradually terminate my career as a player,” Chiellini remarked in an interview with Italian radio. However, he did not specify when he would stop playing but stated that he was “mentally ready” to take over as a director.

When asked by Radio Anch’io Sport about the possibility of joining a “growing league,” Chiellini said, “I can do both.”

I want to be a part of everything off the field, but it will require effort, time, and sacrifice.”

Chiellini announced his retirement from international football earlier this month, with his final appearance at Wembley coming in Italy’s defeat to Argentina in the Finalissima.

Federico Bernardeschi

According to soccer source Fabrizio Romano, Toronto FC is closing in on an agreement to sign offensive midfielder Federico Bernardeschi from Serie A.

The 28-year-old will join Lorenzo Insigne, who joined TFC in January, as the club’s second designated player. After the departures of Alejandro Pozuelo and Carlos Salcedo, Toronto had two DP positions available.

With three Serie A titles and 183 matches in all competitions under his belt, Bernardeschi joins TFC after five seasons with Juventus.

Having won the 2020 Euro title with Italy’s national team last summer, he now joins colleague Lorenzo Insigne. With Domenico Criscito making his debut this month, he is the third Italian to join TFC.

Alvaro Morata

There will be a lot of talk about the former Chelsea striker this summer as his stint in Italy draws to an end.

In the current transfer season, Arsenal has been linked with Alvaro Morata. However, Juventus have opted not to sign him permanently so that the Spaniard might be available on the open market in the summer.

Atletico Madrid loaned the 29-year-old Spain international striker to Turin for the previous two seasons.

Since joining Bianconeri again in 2016, he has scored 32 goals in 58 appearances, but he will return to his former club Wanda Metropolitano, where he played for two years between 2014 and 2016.

A year remains on Morata’s contract at Atletico Madrid, the Rojiblancos have already let Luis Suarez depart as a free agent this summer, and Barcelona and World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann have yet to agree on a long-term deal.

Paulo Dybala

United is presently leading Arsenal in the race for Paulo Dybala, according to the Italian media outlet Corriere Dello Sport. Their interest in him goes back a long time, and they may finally get their hands on him shortly.

After his Juventus contract expired this summer, Dybala is officially a free agent. Due to Inter Milan’s financial woes, he was expected to join the club. The acquisition has been placed on hold pending the outcome of sales.

Luca Pellegrini

Luca Pellegrini, a Juventus left defender, is reportedly available to West Ham for £10.3 million this summer. If West Ham makes a £10.3 million bid for Pellegrini’s services this summer, Tuttomercatoweb claims that Pellegrini might “wave goodbye” to Juventus.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Hammers have a good chance of signing the Italian midfielder this summer. For the 23-year-old left defender, West Ham supposedly has to spend merely £10.3 million.

In our opinion, Pellegrini would be an excellent addition to the Hammers’ coaching staff.

Moise Kean

Currently on loan at Juventus, Everton forward Moise Kean is a target for newly promoted Premier League side Fulham. Gianluca Di Marzio reports that recently upgraded Premier League side Moise Kean is interested in signing Everton teenager Moise Kean this summer.

Currently, the 22-year-old is on loan at Juventus, the team where he began his career as a kid. However, Kean’s return to the Allianz Stadium has been less than fantastic, and he is expected to leave this summer.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest are interested in bringing the player back to England. Both clubs will be looking for new players this season if they want to retain their status in Europe’s top tier in the next campaign.

Verdict

While some of these players will be missed more than others, Juventus will still have a strong squad next season.