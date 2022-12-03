Exor decides against selling Juventus despite its financial troubles

Juventus has been in trouble for false accounting in recent weeks and the Bianconeri could face a severe fine after prosecutors are done with them.

The club has already posted huge losses every year over the last few seasons, which will likely continue in their next financial report.

If they are found to have falsified their accounts, the actual figures could also force them to announce additional losses, which is not a good thing to look forward to.

The financial mess could be enough reason for the club’s parent company, Exor, to sell it, but that will not be the case.

A report on Football Italia reveals Exor has decided they will not cash in on the club, instead they look forward to naming a new board which will start work in the new year.

Juve FC Says

Exor has been a successful owner of Juve and they do not need to sell the club at the moment, despite the crisis we are undergoing.

It is a normal issue that any club goes through and a new board will help to redirect it towards dominating Italian football again.

Hopefully, we will defend ourselves against the many accusations prosecutors have thrown at us in recent weeks.