Last week, a sensational report claimed that the Agnelli family is finally willing to put an end to its 100 years at Juventus.

For its part, EXOR (the Dutch holding company that runs the family’s assets) was quick to deny the rumor.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped fans and observers alike from making speculations about the club’s future.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, John Elkann (the De Facto head of the Agnelli family) isn’t willing to make another capital increase at Juventus.

Moreover, the Italian businessman doesn’t intend to sell the club as some have suggested.

However, Elkann wouldn’t mind bringing in new investors, perhaps from the Arab world or the United States, who can inject some fresh funds into the club.

As the source explains, the board of directors will approve the budget of the previous campaign today. The Bianconeri have registered a loss of 115 million euros, while the lack of Champions League football will see this figure rise by next year.

Therefore, the addition of rich investors would be a welcome addition in Turin, helping the club boost its dire finances.

This year saw the emergence of Saudi Arabia as a major player on the international football scene, with a host of top stars evading Europe in favor of the Saudi Pro League.

Therefore, interest in the sport is rising in the Gulf country, which could prompt mega-rich Saudi businessmen to invest in top European clubs.