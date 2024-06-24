Juventus stars Federico Chiesa and Andrea Cambiaso are expected to start for Italy in their crucial clash against Croatia in Euro 2024.

The Azzurri won their opening fixture against Albania by two goals to one, but Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal cost them a defeat at the hands of Spain.

Therefore, the defending European champions need a positive result in their final group-stage fixture on Monday night.

According to IlBianconero, Luciano Spalletti could ring a few changes to the starting formation that failed to impress against Spain.

This could include the introduction of Cambiaso in a slightly advanced role. The 24-year-old is a versatile fullback, but the Azzurri manager is looking to play him as an offensive right winger. He already featured in his role during the second half against La Roja.

Cambiaso would thus join his Juventus teammate Chiesa who will play on the opposite wing.

Nicolo Barella should feature in a more advanced role in the middle of the park, allowing Bryan Cristante to join Jorginho in the double pivot.

In attack, Mateo Retegui will get the nod at the expense of Gianluca Scammaca who failed to inflict the damage in the first two matches of the tournament.

Nevertheless, the defense could remain intact with Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Bastoni and Riccardo Calafiori all set to start.

Federico Dimarco could also maintain his spot after making a swift recovery from a slight injury, while his Inter teammate Matteo Darmian is the alternative.

Italy (4-2-3-1) : Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Darmian/Dimarco; Cristante, Jorginho; Cambiaso, Barella, Chiesa; Retegui.,