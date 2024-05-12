This evening, Juventus will be looking to book their place in next season’s Champions League when they host Salernitana at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri also have a Coppa Italia final against Atalanta to negotiate on Wednesday, so Max Allegri might opt to rotate his lineup.

So who will feature in today’s starting formation against the Granata?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Wojciech Szczesny will start between the sticks as usual, while the defense will comprise Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani, while Danilo and Alex Sandro are out with injuries.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli should operate between Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot. However, the pink newspaper believes Fabio Miretti has a 40% chance of playing instead of the American.

On the wings, Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic should maintain their usual starting berths.

Finally, the attack will pose the biggest dilemma for the coach. Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz are both suffering from flu, so their availability remains uncertain.

GdS thus tips Moise Kean to start alongside Dusan Vlahovic up front, but leaves 40% chances for Yildiz and Arkadiusz Milik .

Sky Sport Italia is reporting the same expected lineup, while Gianluca Di Marzio is expecting several changes. The famous Italian journalist believes Charly Alcaraz will start in midfield instead of Rabiot, with Samuel Iling-Junior on the left flank.

GdS (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie (Miretti), Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic (Milik), Kean (Yildiz)

Di Marzio (3-5-2): Szczesny, Gatti, Bremer, Rugani, Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatalli, Alcaraz, Iling-Junior; Milik, Chiesa