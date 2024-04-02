Juventus manager Max Allegri is set to ring the changes to his starting lineup for the Coppa Italia clash against Lazio.

The Bianconeri will be looking to exact revenge on the Bincocelesti following their last-minute league defeat at the Olimpico Stadium on Saturday.

This evening, the two clubs will lock horns in the domestic cup, particularly in the first leg of the semi-final which will be held at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri will revert to his tried-and-tested 3-5-2 formation while making at least five changes to the starting lineup.

Mattia Perin is the designated goalkeeper for the Coppa Italia, so he’ll replace Wojciech Szczesny between the posts.

At the back, Federico Gatti will reignite his partnership with Gleison Bremer and club captain Danilo. Therefore, Daniele Rugani will be dropped to the bench.

In midfield, Weston McKennie returns to the starting lineup after coming in off the bench last time around. He will line up alongside Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot, thus replacing Fabio Miretti.

Andrea Cambiaso will act as a right wingback while Filip Kostic operates on the other flank after recovering from flu.

In attack, Dusan Vlahovic will spearhead the team’s charge on his return from suspension.

However, the identity of his replacement remains unclear, with Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz vying for a starting spot.

Juventus Expected XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz (Chiesa)