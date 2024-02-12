This evening, Juventus will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Udinese to the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Max Allegri’s men are gunning for another victory over the Friulians, having already beaten them by three unanswered goals on the opening day of the season.

The Livorno native will have some selection headaches in defense and attack. Club captain Danilo is serving a one-match ban while Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean are both missing due to injuries.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Alex Sandro will replace his friend and compatriot Danilo at the back.

The Brazilian veteran will join Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer in the three-man defense.

In the middle of the park, Allegri will maintain the same personnel, with Manuel Locatelli operating as a Regista in between Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie.

Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic should once again get the nod on the wings, leaving Timothy Weah and Samuel Iling-Junior on the bench.

In attack, Federico Chiesa will regain his starting berth at the expense of Kenan Yildiz. The Italian will link up with Arek Milik who returns from suspension.

With Vlahovic and Kean both out of action, the Polish striker becomes an automatic choice. He’ll be eager to atone after his dismissal cost the team two valuable points against Empoli.

Juventus Expected XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Chiesa