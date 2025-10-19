Juventus boss Igor Tudor has reportedly decided to drop his favourite 3-4-2-1 formation and adopt a 4-3-3 system.

The Bianconeri have settled for draws in their last five outings, so the fanbase has been demanding some changes.

However, this wasn’t necessarily the main factor behind this rumoured tactical overhaul, as the squad currently lacks the personnel at the back following the injuries of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Tudor has made up his mind, and will field a 4-3-3 formation in Sunday’s early Serie A kickoff against Como.

Igor Tudor switches to 4-3-3 system

Michele Di Grgorio will maintain his role between the posts, with Daniele Rugani and Lloyd Kelly forming the centre-back partnership. Pierre Kalulu should start at right-back, with Andrea Cambiaso operating on the opposite flank.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli is the natural choice to act as a deep-lying playmaker, accompanied by Teun Koopmeiners and Khephren Thuram in the box-to-box roles.

Finally, Jonathan David is expected to lead the line once more, supported by Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz on the wings.

Igor Tudor and Khephren Thuram (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

La Gazzetta dello Sport is also reporting a similar formation, but instead of a 4-3-3 formation, the pink newspaper identifies it as a 4-2-3-1 system, with Koopmeiners acting as an attacking midfielder.

Moreover, the pink newspaper believes that Federico Gatti is the slight favourite (55%) to start ahead of Rugani (45%).

Dusan Vlahovic is also in the running, with a 40% chance of starting instead of David (60%).

Como vs Juventus expected starting lineups

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Rugani (Gatti), Kelly, Cambiaso; Koopmeiners, Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, David, Yildiz

Como Probable XI (4-3-3): Butez; Smalic, Carlos, Ramon, Valle; Caqueret, Perrone, Da Cunha; Nico Paz, Morata, Vojvoda