Expected lineup: Juve’s main cast expected to return against Sampdoria

Andrea Pirlo took the opportunity to rest most of his preferred starters against Spal in the Coppa Italia quarter finals.

The Italian tactician flocked the starting lineup with several young names, including the likes of Radu Dragusin and Nicolo Fagioli who made the step up from the U-23 side.

While the youngsters empathically delivered in a 4-0 domination against their Serie B counterparts, the main cast should make its comeback when Juventus travel to meet Sampdoria on Saturday.

After celebrating his 43rd birthday with a clean sheet, Gianluigi Buffon will make way for first choice goal keeper wojciech szczęsny.

According to Sportmediaset via TuttoJuve, the defense will witness the return of the backline that has been deployed more than any other since the beginning of the season.

Matthijs De Ligt will make his first league start since testing positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago, alongside Leonardo Bonucci who should recover from the small knock he took against Bologna last Sunday.

Juan Cuadrado and Danilo will complete the defense, as they will play on the right and left flank respectively.

In midfield, Weston McKennie will once again be given the opportunity to shine after his heroics last weekend.

Although the report doesn’t mention who will accompany the American in the middle, we expect to see Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur in the double pivot, as both men were rested in midweek.

Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo should be accompanied by Alvaro Morata.

In the absence of the injured Paulo Dybala and suspended Dejan Kulusevski, the two forwards will be supported by Federico Chiesa on the left wing.

Expected lineup: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; McKennie, Arthur, Bentancur, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo