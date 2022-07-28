In their quest to bolster Max Allegri’s frontline, Juventus are searching the market for a new striker who can take some of the burden off Dusan Vlahovic.

The department has been depleted following the departures of Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi, and while the management is attempting to bring back Alvaro Morata, its efforts have been fruitless thus far, with Atletico Madrid refusing to lower their demands.

So according to ilBianconero, Luis Muriel remains on the Bianconeri’s shortlist. The Colombian has a contract that ties him to Atalanta until 2023, but the two parties could opt for an early divorce.

While the source admits that Juventus are yet to come forward with a concrete bid for the 31-year-old, a deal could still materialize during the second phase of the summer transfer market.

Muriel is vastly experienced in Serie A having represented Lecce, Udinese, Sampdoria and Fiorentina in the past. He also had a stint in La Liga with Sevilla.

Juve FC say

Apparently, Muriel is far from being a priority for Juventus who are looking for other profiles for now. Instead, the Colombian seems to be a fallback option in case the club fails to land a more exciting player.

Nonetheless, the Orobici star can be a deadly striker when in form, and is able to serve in various positions on the field. Hence, he won’t be a terrible alternative after all.