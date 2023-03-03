Experienced Juventus man signs contract extension

Juventus defender Danilo has extended his contract with the Bianconeri until 2025, as he plays an important role at the club.

The former Manchester City man has been a key player since he moved to Turin in 2019 and is now the club’s assistant captain.

A model professional on and off the pitch, Danilo is versatile, yet he does whatever job he is given very well on it.

The Brazilian is now one of the key men at the Allianz Stadium and it was inevitable that he would get a new deal.

While Juve suspends talks of an extension with other players, the club has given the former FC Porto man an extension and praised him. They wrote on their website:

“Since his arrival at Juventus in August 2019, his attachment to our colours was immediate. He has become a point of reference and as of today his bond with our shirt becomes even stronger.”

Juve FC Says

If there is a player we have to keep in Turin, that individual is Danilo, who has proven he is worth keeping in the last few seasons.

The defender has been superb and is a player whom our youngsters will learn leadership and consistency from at the club.