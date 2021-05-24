Experienced Juventus man to meet with club to discuss his future

La Stampa via Tuttojuve claims that Juventus is set to hold talks with Giorgio Chiellini over his future.

The defender has remained a fixture in Juve’s first team since he joined them from Roma in 2005.

He has been a part of their story for more than a decade and remains ever reliable.

The 36-year-old is an important member of the dressing room for Andrea Pirlo’s men, but he cannot play the game forever.

The defender has entered the final few days of his current deal at the club and looks set to leave them.

The report says he wants to keep playing, but he will meet with the club in the coming days to determine if they would give him a new deal to extend his stay in Turin.

Chiellini struggled with some injuries this season, however, the Italy international was an important part of the squad.

Juve has been targeting younger players, but the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral have looked too young to be trusted with the full responsibility required.

His presence and that of Leonardo Bonucci have been important in helping them develop with less pressure.