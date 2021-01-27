Experienced Juventus star set for ban after Italian FA sends case federal

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is expected to receive a ban for using a blasphemous term during the clash with Parma a month ago.

The shot-stopper is claimed to have shouted ‘Porco Dio’ to team-mate Manolo Portanova during the 4-0 victory back in December, a term which translates to ‘God is a pig’.

The law was brought in back in 2010, and is expected to see Buffon handed a one-match ban, after the Italian FA have undergone an investigation, which has now been passed on to the federal court.

The DailyMail quotes the goalkeeper as saying: ‘I want to see you stay there, running and suffering’ before allegedly using the offensive phrase.

The keeper then added: ‘I don’t care about anything else.’

It remains to be seen when the federal court will hear the case, nor when we will likely lose Gigi for the ban.

With any luck, Buffon’s ban will not coincide with the absence of Wojciech Szczesny, who is currently our number one option in goal, as playing without both could prove a blow.

Former Juve Rolando Mandragora picked up a one-match ban in 2018 for worse language, although he was no longer with the club when he was penalised.

Should players be held accountable for such language? Or are the powers that be taking unnecessary action?

Patrick