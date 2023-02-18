Experienced Next Gen star is struggling to get new Juventus contract

Juventus’ Next Gen star Simone Iocolano could leave the club at the end of this season.

The 33-year-old is one of the oldest members of the squad and has been with the Bianconeri B team since last year.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals his current deal expires at the end of this season and he wants to stay.

However, it seems the black and whites are not on the same page as the midfielder and wants him to leave.

The report says there has been no interest in keeping him at the club and Iocolano is set to leave.

Juve FC Says

We have many top young talents in that Next Gen team and Iocolano was only brought in for the sake of experience.

He is desperate for a new deal because he knows he will struggle to find a new club that will pay him well at his age.

If the club can feel his impact on the Next Gen team, then we should give him a new deal. Otherwise, we can allow the former Monza man to leave.

New players from the U19 side are pushing for a promotion and if he leaves, they might be promoted to the Next Gen.