Experienced star will spend two more years at Juventus

One of the few stars of Juventus’ poor 2020/2021 season was Juan Cuadrado and the Colombian will be rewarded with a new contract.

The attacker has just helped his country to win the Bronze at Copa America and will return to Turin shortly.

He is one player that Massimiliano Allegri is banking on to help him deliver the goods at Juventus next season.

Cuadrado was converted to a right-back last season and he thrived in that position under Andrea Pirlo.

He might continue filling in there under Allegri for the next two seasons with Calciomercato reporting that his future is guaranteed in Turin for that period.

The report says his current contract expires at the end of next season, but Juve has rewarded him with a new one-year deal.

He will sign on the dotted line on a fresh contract when he returns for the new season and Juventus’ fans can be confident that he will still be playing for them when they return to the stands.

Cuadrado has made a combined 222 appearances for Juve since he joined them from Chelsea initially on a two-year loan deal.

The Bianconeri will bank on him to help them return to the top of Italian football and thrive in the Champions League next season.