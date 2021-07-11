cuadrado
Club News

Experienced star will spend two more years at Juventus

July 11, 2021 - 11:45 am

One of the few stars of Juventus’ poor 2020/2021 season was Juan Cuadrado and the Colombian will be rewarded with a new contract.

The attacker has just helped his country to win the Bronze at Copa America and will return to Turin shortly.

He is one player that Massimiliano Allegri is banking on to help him deliver the goods at Juventus next season.

Cuadrado was converted to a right-back last season and he thrived in that position under Andrea Pirlo.

He might continue filling in there under Allegri for the next two seasons with Calciomercato reporting that his future is guaranteed in Turin for that period.

The report says his current contract expires at the end of next season, but Juve has rewarded him with a new one-year deal.

He will sign on the dotted line on a fresh contract when he returns for the new season and Juventus’ fans can be confident that he will still be playing for them when they return to the stands.

Cuadrado has made a combined 222 appearances for Juve since he joined them from Chelsea initially on a two-year loan deal.

The Bianconeri will bank on him to help them return to the top of Italian football and thrive in the Champions League next season.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Audero

Juventus face a “practically impossible” scenario in their bid to land 24-year-old

July 11, 2021
Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus directors hold meeting with Allegri at his home to discuss next season

July 11, 2021
kane

Chiellini reveals he asked Juventus to sign Euro 2020 superstar

July 11, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn July 11, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    nice!

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.