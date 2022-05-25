In the last few weeks, Juve’s interest in Angel Di Maria has become one of the worst hidden secrets on the transfer market.

Following Paulo Dybala’s departure, the Bianconeri want to build their attack around Dusan Vlahovic and are now trying to find his the right partners who can help him shine in a 4-3-3 formation.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Di Maria is ready to join Juventus as he awaits an offer from the Italian giants.

The source adds that Paris Saint Germain didn’t offer the Argentine a contract renewal, and while his former club Benfica were interested in a reunion, the Portuguese club doesn’t possess the financial means to launch an enticing offer.

Therefore, the 34-year-old sees the Old Lady as his best option at the moment. However, the report claims that Max Allegri is having second thoughts on the manner.

Apparently, the tactician only wants extremely enthusiastic players to join his ranks, and he has doubts over the motives of the former Real Madrid man.

Juve FC say

As we all know by now, Di Maria is trying to find himself a European destination for next season in order to remain in the discussion for a spot in the Argentine national team ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

But perhaps this statement has raised the alarm bells for Allegri, as he only wants players who prioritize the club’s cause.

But in any case, Di Maria has always acted as a real professional throughout his career, and the lack of effort shouldn’t be the main concern in this potential transfer.