Former Milan star Dejan Savicevic believes Juventus are committing a mistake by fielding Vasilije Adzic with the Next Gen ranks.

The 18-year-old is widely considered one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Montenegro in recent years. Despite his tender age, he became a regular feature with his club, Podgorica, before being poached by the Bianconeri last summer.

The attacking midfielder made a strong impression on Thiago Motta and his technical collaborators in pre-season, so they decided to immediately add him to the first team.

However, a series of physical issues derailed his progress, so he only made five appearances for the first team, all of them coming off the bench.

In recent months, Adzic has been gaining playing time with Juventus Next Gen, cementing himself as one of the team’s main pillars in their incredible mid-season upturn under Massimo Brambilla. He has thus far contributed with four goals in nine appearances, including a brace in the 4-1 win over Crotone on Saturday.

But while Savicevic is impressed with his countryman’s exploits in Serie C, he insists the teenager’s talent warrants an immediate place with the first team, as his talent shouldn’t be wasted in the lower divisions.

“Adzic is an extraordinary talent. He’s a complete player, he can become one of the greatest in our country,” said the Milan legend who currently serves as the UEFA vice-president (via IlBianconero).

“We’re talking about a complete midfielder, 360°. He is able to cover multiple roles: he has pace, physique, technique, and creativity.

“But be careful: he has to play. In Juventus, in Serie A. Not in Serie C with the Next Gen,” warns Savicevic.

It remains to be seen if Igor Tudor will heed the advice, as he apparently has enough options to cover the two attacking-midfielder spots behind the striker.